IOC President Thomas Bach arrives to Ukraine to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

At the invitation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach arrived in Kyiv on a two-day working visit. During the meeting, the President of Ukraine thanked President Bach for his long-term support of Ukrainian sports, and informed that Ukraine considers hosting of the Olympic Winter Games and therefore would like to enter into a phase of dialogue with the IOC.

Ukraine has always been an active participant and supporter of the Olympic movement and the IOC President congratulated the state's long-term sports strategy to engage the population and encourage getting benefits from the values of sport.

Together with the country's leadership and large Ukrainian Olympic family, headed by the Olympic champion Sergey Bubka, Thomas Bach took part in the solemn ceremony on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

The celebration took place in the National Palace of Arts “Ukraine”, where all guests enjoyed a festive concert including videos with unforgettable moments of Olympic victories of 30-year history and interesting memories of outstanding Olympic heroes harmoniously intertwined with performance of national pop stars.

For the great personal contribution to the development of the Olympic movement, the establishment of humanistic ideals and values of Olympism, the promotion of sport for all and elite sport, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Thomas Bach with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, IV degree.

In his turn, the IOC President thanked for the high award and noted the glorious traditions of Olympic sport in Ukraine: “It is a great pleasure to be back in Kyiv to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine with you all. For 30 years, the NOC of Ukraine has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to keep the Olympic spirit alive in the hearts of the Ukrainian people. Under the great leadership of Sergey Bubka, you continue promote the role of sport in the country; inspiring the young generation; bringing the joy of sport to so many people with your wonderful initiatives. Thank you for 30 years of friendship and sporting excellence. Thank you for being an important and reliable member of this Olympic community”.

President Bach emphasized the important role and significant contribution of the Ukrainian Olympic family to the development of world Olympism and presented the NOC President Sergey Bubka with the IOC President's Trophy “The sky is the limit” in recognition of his devotion to sport and its values.

The leader of the world Olympic movement visited some sports facilities in the capital of Ukraine that are undergoing reconstruction under the President's programs "Big Construction" and "Healthy Ukraine".

In particular, he got acquainted with the locations of the newly created metropolitan urban park, noting that "such parks are very important for the development of physical culture, and when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, everyone understood how important physical activity is for both physical and mental health." Thomas Bach stressed that even future Olympic champions can start their careers in such parks.

During his visit to the main Olympic sport center of Ukraine in Koncha Zaspa, where the construction of sports infrastructure is underway, President Bach together with the President of the NOC of Ukraine Sergey Bubka attended the training sessions of the national Olympic teams of Ukraine.

The IOC President talked to the medalists of the Olympic Games, world and European championships of different years in fencing and archery.

As an Olympic champion in fencing, he could not help but took a foil and recall a few attacks, giving a master class to the younger generation of fencers. And while attending the Ukrainian archers’ training session, he practiced himself in archery making a few successful shots.

Summing up his visit to Ukraine, Thomas Bach thanked for such attention from the Head of State and the Olympic Family of Ukraine, emphasizing that these two days were productive.

"I am pleased that the National Olympic Committee has such an authority in the country, I should note that in the international Olympic movement it also takes a leading position."

In his turn, Sergey Bubka noted that the visit of the IOC President is a great honor and respect of the successes that Ukraine has been demonstrating at the Games during all 30 years of Independence, and the high recognition of the activities of the NOC is another confirmation that the national sport and Olympic movement is on the right way of its development.