The Olympic Heritage environmental initiative, launched by the NOC of Ukraine, is gaining momentum

The environmental project Olympic Heritage, initiated by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine in 2019, is gaining popularity in different parts of the country.

As part of this initiative and on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the NOC foundation, five Olympic alleys were opened in the cities of Northern Dnieper Ukraine in September-October.

The next stage of the important action was the opening of the Olympic Alley in the regional center of the Chernihiv region on the picturesque banks of the Dniester River. The UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, President of the NOC of Ukraine, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka together with famous athletes and sports activists of the region, have planted the first saplings.

"From year to year, our initiative covers more and more regions of our country and develops into another good tradition. It is very encouraging, because we all strive to make Ukraine a successful and prosperous state," Sergey Bubka stressed. "130 willows and 60 oaks will grow and flourish on the Olympic alleys in honour of the achievements of the athletes of Chernihiv region, who glorify our country in international competitions. This is a great contribution to preserving our environment and enhancing the Olympic legacy."

On the central banners at the entrance to the Olympic Alley there is a special QR-code, by scanning which you can get acquainted in detail with the history of the Olympic movement of Ukraine.

Next to the Alley there are sports grounds, where residents and guests can spend their leisure time in healthy and active way.

"Thanks to such open facilities, sports become more accessible. I really hope that there will be more and more of them every year and the number of supporters of a healthy lifestyle and sports will grow as well," said the famous athlete.