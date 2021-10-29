Sergey Bubka took part in the meeting of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors

A meeting of Goodwill Ambassadors and UNESCO Artists for Peace took place at UNESCO Headquarters. The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka joined the discussion on the strategic directions of UNESCO activity in the field of education, culture, communication and information development, together with representatives of more than 40 countries.

Goodwill Ambassadors, who are well-known personalities, whose opinions are taken into account both nationally and internationally, help UNESCO to realize high values and goals through the events they organize, the projects they implement, the debates in which they participate.

Let us remind you that Sergey Bubka is the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in the field of sport, fulfilling this honourable and noble mission since 2003.

As an IOC member and Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Entourage Commission, IAAF Senior Vice President and NOC of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka continues his effective work as a Goodwill Ambassador to build a better world through sport. In particular, it is being done through the promotion of sports and physical activity as an important component for human health and well-being, for the formation of a physically healthy nation; through the initiation, implementation and personal participation in various NOC projects, such as Olympic Lesson, Olympic Week, OlympicLab and many others. One more important task is promoting the socialization and adaptation of vulnerable children and displaced children by introducing them to the Olympic programs.

Sergey Bubka also fully supports educational activities by promoting the publication of Olympic literature. Thanks to cooperation of the NOC and the Olympic Academy of Ukraine, the world saw numerous unique publications from school diaries and children's books to methodological and encyclopedic publications, which became the Olympic Book project and were distributed among school, city and district libraries in all regions of the country

Sergey Bubka, in his activities as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, pays special attention to programs aimed at sustainable development and environmental protection, actively initiating and implementing a variety greening campaigns, including planting of Olympic alleys in different parts of the country.