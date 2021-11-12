Sergey Bubka congratulates all those who support UNESCO in carrying out its important mission on the occasion of the75th UNESCO anniversary celebrations

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 75th anniversary of UNESCO is held in Paris today. On this occasion, a member of the International Olympic Committee, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka congratulated the participants on this significant date in the history of this international organization:

«Dear friends!

Having the honor of being involved in the activities of this influential and progressive organization that has been effectively fulfilling its noble mission of preserving peace for 75 years, I would like to express my sincerest respect and congratulations on this significant date.

Peace and consolidation, support and solidarity were relevant at the time of the birth of UNESCO, and especially important today - during the global crises and transformations.

Overcoming the effects of the pandemic, world leaders are united in their belief that sport is a highly effective tool for restoring a normal rhythm of life.

As an athlete and Olympic champion, I know very well that physical activity and sports harden both body and spirit, strengthen the will and bring health and well-being. As an UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, I can assure that sport is an ambassador of peace and unity. This universal and unique phenomenon unites billions of people through strong friendship, irrespective of their belief, religion or colour.

It is a great pleasure for me, and at the same time a special responsibility, together with the leading representatives of education, culture, art and sports, to unite efforts to find ways to overcome the challenges of today and to make our world better.

As you know, the updated Olympic motto is "Faster, higher, stronger - together!".

Let's move forward together, solving today's problems and making our world better!

Good health, Olympic longevity and new achievements to you!»

It will be recalled that UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors are well-known personalities whose opinions are listened to both at the national and international levels. They help UNESCO to carry its high values ​​and goals through the activities they organize, the projects they implement, the debates in which they participate. Sergey Bubka is UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in the field of sports, fulfilling this honorable and noble mission since 2003.