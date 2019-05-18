News
Олімпійський день-2019
Best Ukrainian Athletes of the Month Awarding Ceremony
Best Ukrainian Athletes of the Month Awarding Ceremony
added 15 May 2019
Проект SportCamp&More 24.04.2019
Проект SportCamp&More 24.04.2019
added 24 April 2019
Міжнародний день спорту-2019
Міжнародний день спорту-2019
added 09 April 2019
Heroes of Sport Year-2018
Heroes of Sport Year-2018
added 31 March 2019
Best UKrainian Athletes of January and February-2019 Awarding
Best UKrainian Athletes of January and February-2019 Awarding
added 06 March 2019
NOC of Ukraine and Slovakia MoU signing
NOC of Ukraine and Slovakia MoU signing
added 06 March 2019
