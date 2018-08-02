News
MoU signing with CARDIO scientific park
added 02 August 2018
Resent galleries
Best Athlete of June-2018 Awarding Ceremony
added 31 July 2018
NOC and Peak Company cooperation
added 13 July 2018
Best Athletes' of April and May-2018 Awarding Ceremony
added 25 June 2018
Olympic Day with YOG-2018 Young-Change-Maker Yuliya Levchenko
added 21 June 2018
180-Anniversary of Olexiy Butovsky in Poltava
added 14 June 2018
Journalists' Day-2018
added 08 June 2018
