"Олімпійські історії з Юлією Прокопчук" 08.09.2018
added 09 September Share
"Оlympic Stories" with Marta Kostyuk 19.05.2018
added 20 May
 
"Olympic stories by Olena Kryvytska (02.09.2017)
added 04 September 2017
 
"Олімпійські історії" з Іллєю Квашою від 30.06.2018
added 27 June
 
"Оlympic Stories" with Zhan Beleniuk 26.05.2018
added 27 May
 
"Olympic Stories" Illya Kvasha (01.07.2017)
added 03 July 2017
 
"Olympic Stories" 19.11.2016
added 22 November 2016
