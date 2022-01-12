Applications open for ERASMUS + project “International youth media camp” during EYOF Vuokatti -2022

As part of the Erasmus + Project, an International Youth Media Camp will be organised in Vuokatti, Finland during the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival from 19th to 25th March 2022.

The aim of the Camp is to increase the media visibility of the EYOF and youth sports events in general, while also enhancing the portrayal of female sports. The camp is open to all youngsters interested in sports, communication, internationalization.

Participants aged between 18 – 29 will be able to develop their media skills through their experience as active operators in the EYOF Vuokatti 2022. The main deliverable of the media camp’s programme will be producing media content from the event. A series of lectures and leisure time activities are also scheduled during the event.

A maximum number of 32 participants can be hosted in the camp. (Already 20 media students and 15 ambassadors are registered.)

The EYOF Vuokatti 2022 Organising Committee covers the costs of accommodation and meals of the participants. While travel is at the participant’s cost.

The deadline for applications is 9th of February. Candidates are invited to send motivational letters by email at anna.lukkari@kainuunliikunta.fi

There are no pre-requirements to apply, but the applicant must show interest and willingness to be part of a big multisport event and to be prepared to work in a team. The knowledge operating in the media field is an advantage, but not required.

For further information please contact

Anna Lukkari

Media and Communication Manager EYOF 2022

+358 532 5914

anna.lukkari@kainuunliikunta.fi