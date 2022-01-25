Ukraine wished every success to the Olympic Team in Beijing 2022!

In 12 days, the XXIV Olympic Winter Games will start in Beijing, China, where about 3 000 best athletes from all over the world will take part.

Among them there are 45 Ukrainian athletes in 12 sports: biathlon, bobsleigh, alpine skiing, nordic combined, cross-country skiing, luge, skeleton, snowboarding, ski jumping, figure skating, freestyle and short track, that is 12 more athletes than at the previous Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang 2018.

Ukrainian athletes are making their final preparations for the major sports event of the Planet respecting all quarantine restrictions and rules of the Organizing Committee of the Games.

On the occasion of Ukraine's participation in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, a bright event "Road to Beijing" was held in Kyiv on 23 January.

The activities took place at two locations in Kyiv - in the studio UA: Public Broadcasting and in "Winter Country” at the largest exhibition area of the city.

Athletes who will soon represent our country in China, medalists of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo and famous Olympians of the past years took part in one and a half hour live TV marathon by the broadcaster of the Olympic Winter Games in Ukraine – UA: Pershyi.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Member of the Executive Board of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Guttsait conveyed his wishes of success to our athletes in the studio. The Olympic champion mentioned the Tokyo 2020 Games, shared his memories of Beijing 2008 and expectations about the upcoming Olympic Games in China.

A real sports town unfolded in the UA:Pershyi studio, where the guests of the celebration could attend master classes in biathlon, alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, skeleton, learn a lot about Olympic winter equipment, and also witness some traditions: presentations of the Olympic coin and cancellation of the post stamp.

During the telethon, Ukrainian Olympians spoke about their way to the Olympics and emotions on the eve of the most important start, they also shared their experiences of successful performances. The guests of the studio were members of the 2022 Olympic Team Vladyslav Heraskevych (skeleton), Lidiia Hunko (monobob), Ivan Shmuratko (figure skating), Oleh Handei and Uliana Dubrova (short track), Olympic medalists in biathlon in 1994 and 1998, respectively, Valentyna Tserbe-Nesina and Olena Petrova and others.

At the same time, a wonderful winter Olympic mood prevailed on the skating rink, where famous Olympians in figure skating and hockey held exciting master classes.

Experienced skaters - Olympic Champion of Albertville 1992 Viktor Petrenko and 1993 European Champion Dmytro Dmytrenko, famous hockey players - Olympic Champion of Albertville 1992 Oleksiy Zhytnyk, participants of the Games in Salt-Lake-City 2002 Kostiantyn Simchuk, Valentyn Oletskyy, Sergiy Klymentiev shared their experience with young skaters of the Leader Sports School and students of the Sokil Sports School. Visitors of “Winter Country” could enjoy this wonderful action.

A remarkable moment of the event was the procedure for handing over the symbolic baton from the Ukrainian Olympic Team in Tokyo to Beijing Team. Medalists of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, in particular Kseniya Sydorenko (artistic swimming), Iryna Koliadenko and Alla Cherkasova (women’s wrestling) handed over the national flag to their colleagues in winter sports. The baton was taken over by Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ivan Shmuratko, Uliana Dubrova, Oleh Handei.

As a reminder, the XXIV Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 4 to 20.