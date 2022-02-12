Olympians of Ukraine - for peace!

The Olympic Team of Ukraine that is competing at the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing expresses a unanimous call for peace together with the native country.

Being thousands of kilometers away from the Motherland, mentally we are with our families and friends.

The Olympic Games have always united people and conveyed the ideals of peace, unity, friendship and respect. We believe in a better and peaceful future.

The Olympic Truce, which is announced on the eve of each Olympic Games and adopted by the UN General Assembly, is a testament to the strength of the unity of the states worldwide for peace.

The resolution "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal" was supported by all 193 member states at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics provide a real opportunity to use the power of sport to improve the world, create an atmosphere of peace, development, sustainability, tolerance and mutual understanding.

We are convinced that the strongest, the best, and the most successful should be determined in fair sports competition under a peaceful sky, competition that is being enjoyed by billions of people in more than 200 countries of the world on 5 continents of the Planet.