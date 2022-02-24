IOC strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government. The respective UN resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 2 December 2021 by consensus of all 193 UN Member States.

The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on 4 February 2022, and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games.

Today, IOC President Thomas Bach reiterates his call for peace, which he expressed in his speeches at the Opening Ceremony and the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games.

At the Opening Ceremony, he called on the political authorities: “Observe your commitment to this Olympic Truce. Give peace a chance.”

At the Closing Ceremony, he asked the political leaders “to be inspired” by the “example of solidarity and peace” set by the Olympic athletes.

Following recent events, the IOC is deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic Community in Ukraine. It has established a task force to closely monitor the situation and to coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine where possible.