Statement by the NOC of Ukraine

Since the first day of the war the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine headed by its President Sergey Bubka,who stays in Ukraine all the time, has been in close contacts with its world and European partners to defend Ukraine's rights and attract support from the influential international institutions.

Numerous consultations held at the level of the NOC of Ukraine president Sergey Bubka and the IOC president Thomas Bach, the World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, the National Olympic Committees and other international sports organizations found their immediate response and support including appropriate decisions to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from international sports events.

"Thank you for all your support messages and calls we received from around the world. Ukraine is grateful to the IOC for its full solidarity as well as to its Task Force for its communications with the NOC of Ukraine for coordination of humanitarian assisstance. The war must stop, peace and humanity must win", - Sergey Bubka says in his address to the world community.

We bow low to all defenders of Ukraine!

Ukraine will win!