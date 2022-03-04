Newslarr NOClarr Ukraine Olympic Community – We stand united
04 March 2022 Share
Ukraine Olympic Community – We stand united

We enjoy the full support of the Olympic Movement.The International Olympic Committee, National Olympic Committees, International Sport Federations, athletes and sport organisations from around the world are offering their help.

Today, the IOC President sent a letter to the Olympic Movement and the feedback after a few hours is already overwhelming.

We are not forgotten.

We are receiving offers for places to stay for athletes who have left our beloved country and we are receiving donations.

The Olympic world is with us in full soldarity. As NOC, we are coordinating the help and are collecting the needs.

Please contact us via: 
Pamela Vipond,  Olympic Solidarity Deputy Director, pamela.vipond@olympic.org;

Mariia Bulatova, NOC of Ukraine Vice President dr.bulatova@gmail.com, tel.: +380674659208;

Alla Tarasiuk, NOC of Ukraine International Relations, alla@noc-ukr.org, tel.+380679946456 (Viber, WhatsApp)

