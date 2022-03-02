Newslarr NOClarr The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has sent 1 million UAH in support of the Ukrainian army
In these days difficult for Ukraine the sports community makes every effort to defend its state. 

The Executive Board of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine supported the initiative of the NOC President, Olympic Champion Sergey Bubka and allocated 1 million UAH to the army.
We encourage everyone to come together for defense of our beloved Ukraine!
We are sure that the contribution of each of you is a step forward to our common victory!
