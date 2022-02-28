STATEMENT OF THE NOC OF UKRAINE

Since the first day of the war, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, chaired by its President Sergey Bubka, who is staying in Ukraine, has been in close contact with world and European partners to defend Ukraine's rights and secure support from influential international institutions.

Numerous consultations between the NOC of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka and the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, President of World Athletics Sebastian Coe, National Olympic Committees and other international sports organizations found immediate response and support that led to appropriate decisions to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international competitions.

"Thank you for all your messages and support calls from around the world. Ukraine is grateful that the IOC shows its utmost solidarity, and their task force maintains contacts with the NOC of Ukraine to coordinate humanitarian aid. The war must stop, peace and humanity must win," Sergey Bubka said in his address to the world community.

We bow low to all the defenders of Ukraine!

Victory will be ours!