The NOC of Ukraine has allocated UAH 1,275,000 as a financial assistance to its regional branches

03 March 2022 Share
The Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has allocated UAH 1,275,000 to assist the regional and Kyiv city branches of the NOC of Ukraine to address pressing issues.

"Now we must be strong, united, protect Ukraine, ourselves and our relatives, support each other. 

Together we will win, protect and preserve the Olympic family. I wish peace to all of us and our  native Ukraine," said Sergey Bubka, President of the NOC of Ukraine and Olympic Champion.

