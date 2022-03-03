УКР ENG
-
NOC of Ukraine
- History
- Team
- Projects
- Subjects of the Olympic Movement
- Structures
- Official Documents
- Olympic Library
- Sponsors
- Contacts
- News
-
Olympic competition
- Olympic games
- Youth Olympic Games
- European Youth Olympic Festival
- Ukrainian record at the Olympic Games
- Ukrainian record at the Youth Olympic Games
- Ukrainian record at European Youth Olimpic Festival
- Beijing-2022
News NOC The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine handed over warm articles and clothes for the defenders of the state
The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine handed over warm articles and clothes for the defenders of the state
03 March 2022 Share
The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine handed over sets of shoes, clothes, warm articles to the Department of State Protection of Ukraine, which provides protection of strategic facilities and state authorities.
"Many thanks to all those who selflessly and confidently defend our country from the aggressor. I am convinced that the unity and strength of the Ukrainian nation will lead our powerful Independent State to victory! Take care of yourself and your loved ones. I wish you peace and peaceful sky above your heads," said NOC President, Olympic champion Sergey Bubka.
Share
Latest in media