The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine handed over warm articles and clothes for the defenders of the state

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine handed over sets of shoes, clothes, warm articles to the Department of State Protection of Ukraine, which provides protection of strategic facilities and state authorities.

"Many thanks to all those who selflessly and confidently defend our country from the aggressor. I am convinced that the unity and strength of the Ukrainian nation will lead our powerful Independent State to victory! Take care of yourself and your loved ones. I wish you peace and peaceful sky above your heads," said NOC President, Olympic champion Sergey Bubka.