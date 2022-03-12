Initial USD 200,000 released to support Ukrainian Olympic community

The solidarity fund announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) to supply humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian Olympic community has earmarked the efforts that will receive initial financial support.

The fund was set up by the IOC, Olympic Solidarity and European Olympic Committees along with a small task force led by the President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine and IOC Member, Mr Sergii Bubka.

Following a first evaluation of the immediate needs of the Ukrainian Olympic community, which involved collecting information on the whereabouts of its members and on the initiatives already in place, three efforts have been earmarked for an initial USD 200,000 support:

Evacuation of athletes, coaches and family members from dangerous areas of military escalation.

Provision of shelter and corresponding services such as transport, logistics, accommodation, nutrition, medicine and general humanitarian aid in safer areas, as well as expatriation where possible for athletes, coaches and their families.

Preparation of the national rhythmic gymnastics team for the upcoming competitions of the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup series and European Championships 2022, and of 18 athletes and five coaches from the track and field national team in Turkey for international competitions.

The NOC of Ukraine will handle the distribution of the funds to the beneficiaries needed to carry out the efforts.



“These are the efforts identified by the task force as the most pressing. However, there will be other priorities in the coming days and weeks as the situation evolves. The solidarity fund stands ready to address those priorities and offer support, not only through the NOC of Ukraine, but other NOCs, International Federations and their member federations which are also launching various initiatives to help the Ukrainian Olympic community”, said Bubka.

Furthermore, the IOC will be prepared to help coordinate all humanitarian actions in the immediate aftermath of the refugee crisis, and in the long term through the Olympic Refuge Foundation.



https://olympics.com/ioc/news/initial-usd-200-000-released-to-support-ukrainian-olympic-community