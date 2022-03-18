26 young athletes will represent Ukraine at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival

The XV Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) starts on March 20 in Vuokatti, Finland. Despite the extremely difficult situation our country is experiencing now, the blue and yellow flag will also fly among the flags of the participating states of these prestigious continental competitions.

This became possible thanks to the ongoing dialogue on solving all organizational issues of the President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Sergey Bubka with the European Olympic Committees headed by Spyros Capralos, a significant logistical support from international partners - the National Olympic Committees of Poland, Estonia, Austria, Finland and Italy and a coordinated joint collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

"We are grateful to our European colleagues for their significant support and solidarity with Ukraine. Today, for each of the Ukrainian young athletes, participation in the EYOF is an opportunity to once again show the European community the resilience of the Ukrainian people and strengthen their faith in Ukraine's imminent victory over the Russian invaders, "said Sergey Bubka.

At the EYOF in Finland, Ukraine will be represented by 26 athletes who will compete in 7 sports, namely: biathlon, cross-country, alpine skiing, Nordic Combined, ski jumping, short track and figure skating.

The list of the Ukrainian team members in 2022 Winter Vuokatti can be found at the link: https://noc-ukr.org/olympic/euof/festival/vuokatti/sklad-yunackoi-olimpiyskoi-zbirnoi/

We wish inspiration, strength and success to our young Olympians!

Ukraine will win!