MEDIA ACCREDITATION FOR COVERAGE OF THE XXV OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES IN MILAN-CORTINA 2026 IS ONGOING

Applications from the written press (category E), photographers (category EP), as well as non-licensed broadcasters (category ENR) are open until 15 October 2024.

To apply, media outlets and unlicensed broadcasters must send a letter on the official letterhead of the media outlet or TV channel with the signature of the head and seal of the organisation.

The letter should include:

- audience coverage data;

- a preliminary detailed plan for covering the Olympic Games (how the competition will be covered, the volume of materials and the number of their planned broadcasts).

- guarantees from the organisation regarding the full payment of the journalists' travel expenses and their stay during the Olympic Games (transfer, accommodation, meals, etc.);

- number of accreditations required (journalist/photographer);

- Surname, name and patronymic of journalists who are preliminarily planned for accreditation;

- IDs of journalists (international or national) who are to be accredited;

- telephone number of the contact person.

Preference will be given to national media that actively cover Olympic sports, in particular the activities of the Ukrainian and international Olympic Movement.

Please read all the above requirements for the application carefully. If the submitted application does not meet the requirements of the NOC of Ukraine, such applications will not be considered.

We would like to emphasise that the payment for the travel of journalists to the Olympic Games is made at the expense of the media outlets/organisations/television channels.

Applications are accepted at the following address:

39-41, Khoryva Str., Kyiv-71, 04071,

National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

or

e-mail: press@noc-ukr.org