ATTENTION! WE ANNOUNCE THE START OF THE COMPETITION FOR THE SPECIAL AWARD «WOMEN IN SPORT»

According to the decision of the Commission of the NOC of Ukraine «Women in Sport», we announce the competition and presentation of the special award of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine «Women in Sport». The NOC of Ukraine Women in Sport Award is a special award aimed at promoting gender equality in sport and strengthening the role of women and girls in Olympic sport.

The competition involves determining winners in 3 nominations:

«Mentoring»: among Ukrainian citizens, foreign citizens and stateless persons who are coaches of girls and women - citizens of Ukraine who have achieved high sports results in individual or team competitions, as well as to recognise coaches who successfully combine the achievement of significant success by athletes at the highest level of competitions with education, active participation in public life and family formation;

«Harmony of Success»: among Ukrainian female athletes (citizens of Ukraine) with Olympic numbers in the programme who combine a successful sports career at the international level with studies, social activities, family formation and upbringing of children;

«The Power of Support»: among Ukrainian citizens, foreign citizens and stateless persons who are part of the athletes’ entourage (organisers, managers, doctors, scientists, media representatives, patrons, sponsors, etc.) and contribute to the adaptation of athletes during and after their sports career, effectively promote the role of women in sport, provide them with additional knowledge on problematic issues.

The application for the special award «Women in Sport» is authorised to be submitted by the Olympic Movement, members of the NOC of Ukraine and the NOC of Ukraine Commission, who must send a letter of application in any form and the application for the award in the established form to the NOC of Ukraine. Applicants have the right to nominate only one candidate in each nomination and are fully responsible for the completeness and accuracy of the information provided in the above documents.

The relevant documents (in Word format) should be sent to the following email address: office@noc-ukr.org by 31 October this year.

The winners will be determined on a competitive basis in accordance with the procedure approved by the Regulations on Attributes and Awards of the NOC of Ukraine. The jury of the competition consists of members of the NOC of Ukraine «Women in Sport» Commission, who will determine the winners from among the nominated candidates by voting at their meeting. It will be an advantage to provide (in addition to an autobiography with an indication of the person's achievements) additional materials to confirm the candidate's merits: copies/photos of certificates or awards, links to media publications, summaries of reports, photos or videos, etc.

The final determination of the winners will take place after the review of the selected documents by the NOC of Ukraine Awards Commission and approval of the relevant decision by the NOC of Ukraine Executive Committee.

We invite the Olympic movement to actively participate in the competition! Let's honour the achievements of Ukrainian athletes, the work of their mentors and those who make the whole world admire our athletes!